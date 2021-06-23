Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Woman says ex-boyfriend stabbed father

By Joyce Lupiani
KTNV 13 Action News
 10 days ago
A man is dead after being stabbed earlier today at a residence on Castleberry Lane near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.

Lt. Ray Spencer with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they responded to the scene after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

Upon arrival, they were unable to enter the residence, which is a trailer.

They used their public address system to make contact with the trailer’s occupants.

A woman came outside and told police her ex-boyfriend broke in and stabbed her father.

As the woman was talking, police say, a man was trying to escape from the back of the trailer.

The man went back inside and then came out the front door.

He was taken into custody by LVMPD.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was found dead inside the trailer.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

The name of the suspected killer has not been released at this time.

