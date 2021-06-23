WATCH: Whitmer signs bill to use pandemic relief funds to support recovery

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill Wednesday morning that will invest the remaining $2.2 billion in federal pandemic relief from December.

The funding is meant to help families, individuals and businesses recover as the state makes its way out of the pandemic.

Watch the bill signing here:

The new funding helps families put food on the table through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and keep a roof over their head through the Emergency Rental Assistance program.

"As we look ahead, we have an unprecedented opportunity to use federal stimulus funds to help Michigan's families, small businesses and communities emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before," Whitmer said. "The bipartisan bill that I signed today is the result of good-faith efforts by members of the Legislature and it is a testament to what we can do together: make a real difference in people's lives right now. With life getting back to normal, we are turning full attention to our state's economic jumpstart by creating jobs with higher wages, giving small businesses the needed capital to ramp up hiring and boost investment and making sure every family has access to affordable, quality child care."

In addition to the money for food and housing, funding is provided to help local governments continue providing essential services and sends disaster relief dollars directly to counties, cities and hospitals for their COVID vaccination efforts as well as communities impacted by the historic flooding last year in Midland.

Specific funding includes:

Within the Department of Health and Human Services: $1.5 billion in federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding to support a 15% increase in monthly food assistance benefits through September 30, 2021, providing temporary assistance to families needing emergency food.

Within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity: $378.3 million in federal funding for grant awards to be distributed and used to assist renter households at or below 80% of area median income, supporting the Emergency Rental Assistance Program which includes rental and utility assistance payments, housing stability services, and case management to eligible renter households impacted by COVID-19.

Within the Department of State Police: $65.2 million in federal funding for payment to vendors for emergency and disaster response and mitigation services provided in areas throughout the state.

Within the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget: $21.0 million in state funding for a one-time purchase of tax vouchers issued by the state to the Venture Michigan Fund (VMF) which is used to generate investment capital from lenders. This results in projected savings through the avoidance of interest that would accrue on vouchers.