Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccinations May Be Weakened by Liver Disease

By Laird Harrison
Medscape News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients who have received liver transplants or have advanced liver fibrosis may not get adequate protection against COVID-19 from two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, researchers say. Physicians should test these patients and consider administering a...

www.medscape.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#Covid 19 Vaccine#Md#The Liver Unit#Medscape Medical News#Ilc#Moderna#Fib 4#Igg#Nafld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
FDA
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Instagram
Related
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

Allergic Reactions and Covid Vaccines

Do you have seasonal or other allergies? Many people do have allergies. A person can have an allergy to environmental sources like pollen or pet dander, or allergies to certain foods like dairy or wheat. While people are getting the Covid vaccine, scientists are studying the possibility of allergic reactions from the vaccine.
DrinksPosted by
UPI News

Coffee may reduce risk for chronic liver disease

Want to be good to your liver? Pour yourself another cup o' joe. British researchers report that coffee of all kinds may reduce your risk for chronic liver disease. Whether your java jolt is caffeinated or decaffeinated, ground or instant, makes no difference in its apparent power to ward off all sorts of liver disease -- as long as you have three to four cups a day, researchers say.
ScienceBloomberg

Long Covid May Help Us Understand Other Chronic Diseases

There’s a lot at stake in the quest to understand so-called long Covid. It may come as a surprise to some, but lingering post-infection symptoms don’t only happen with SARS-CoV-2. And what we’re learning from studies of Covid long-haulers might eventually help us understand other diseases, from chronic fatigue syndrome to cancer to Alzheimer’s.
Sciencehealio.com

Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccine treatable; AHA urges continued vaccination

Seven patients who developed myocarditis-like symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination were able to recover after treatment, according to a case series published in Circulation. As Healio previously reported, the CDC is investigating “relatively few” reports of myocarditis in young recipients of the messenger RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. As of June 10, 226 cases had been reported compared with an expected 100 cases. A meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to discuss the issue was supposed to be held June 18, but was postponed until June 23-25.
SciencePosted by
Hep

Can a Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Help Protect Liver Transplant Patients?

People with compromised immunity, including transplant recipients who take immune-suppressing drugs to prevent organ rejection, may benefit from a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, but this approach does not work for everyone, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. “Although the third vaccine dose appears to raise the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Skin reactions after COVID-19 vaccination: Rare, uncommonly recur after second dose

Skin problems such as itchiness, rashes, hives and swelling can occur in some individuals after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, but it's not clear how common these reactions are or how frequently they recur with a subsequent vaccination. Research by led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) now provides encouraging indications that the reactions are rare, and that even when they do occur with an initial COVID-19 vaccination, they seldom recur after receiving a second vaccine dose.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

FDA: Rare Heart Inflammation Warning For Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

This is not exactly an “oh, sheets” moment. On June 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that their Facts Sheets for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines now include info about “myocarditis” and “pericarditis.” Adding such words to the sheets was not really a surprise. After all, two days prior, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) had found a “likely association” between the vaccines and rare occurrences of myocarditis and pericarditis among younger people, according to Jemima McEvoy writing for Forbes. So now the FDA Fact Sheets say that the two mRNA vaccines may bring “increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly following the second dose.”
Public HealthMedPage Today

Liver Fibrosis Linked to Lower Response to COVID Vaccine

An evaluation of antibody titers developed in response to the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine appeared to show a correlation between low response and advanced liver fibrosis, researchers from Israel reported. In a cohort of 140 patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the more advanced the fibrosis was, the less of...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New potential therapy for fatty liver disease

In those with fatty liver disease, a person's fat goes to their liver instead of their fat tissue, either because of an absence of fat depots, which is seen in the rare genetic disease lipodystrophy, or because the depots are too full, which is seen in people with obesity. One...
Diseases & Treatmentsdailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods That Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Today, we’re going to talk about the top 10 foods that reverse fatty liver disease. Fatty liver is one of the most widespread diseases in the world, affecting 25% of people globally, including children. Yet, most of us know surprisingly little about it. So, what is fatty liver disease, or...
ScienceScience Now

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection rescues B and T cell responses to variants after first vaccine dose

During clinical trials of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 vaccines, no one who had survived infection with the virus was tested. A year after the pandemic was declared, vaccination of previously infected persons is a reality. Reynolds et al. address the knowledge gap in a cohort of UK health care workers given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in which half of the participants had experienced natural virus infections early in the pandemic (see the Perspective by Crotty). Genotyping indicated that a genetic component underlies heterogeneity in immune responses to vaccine and to natural infection. After vaccination, naïve individuals developed antibody responses similar to those seen in naturally infected persons, but T cell responses were more limited and sometimes absent. However, antibody and memory responses in individuals vaccinated after infection were substantially boosted to the extent that a single vaccine dose is likely to protect against the more aggressive B.1.1.7 variant. It is possible that the messenger RNA vaccine has an adjuvant effect, biasing responses toward antibody generation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy