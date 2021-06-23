State & Local Matters: COVID impacts tourism – Plymouth to rebound faster
The Legislative Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Cultural Development held a hearing in April to hear from industry leaders on their perspectives on Covid-19's tourism impact. We heard from leaders at: Mass Office on Tourism, Mass Cultural Council, Mass Lodging, Massport, New England Museum Association, Mass Convention Center Authority, Mass Cultural Council, Mass Humanities, Mass Live Events Coalition, and Mass Restaurant Association. Not surprising, the pandemic had a devastating impact on every industry we heard from.