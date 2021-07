Q: I bought a half-barrel to use as a planter, but it does not have drainage holes. Do I need holes in the pot, or can I just add some gravel to the bottom for drainage?. A: If you think you might use the pot for some other purpose in the future that will need to hold water, I would not add the holes. Otherwise, you should definitely drill the holes. Gravel in the bottom of a pot does not help the drainage.