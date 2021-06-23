ASK IRA: Is Atlanta presenting a Riley roadblock?
Q: Ira, you have been fretting about the Heat meeting the Nets' standard. That may turn out to be a miscalculation, with another team emerging as, potentially, the new rising power in the East. I'm speaking, of course, of the Atlanta Hawks, who have an abundance of talent and are, more significantly perhaps, far younger. I'd contend that to compete the Heat should use the Hawks, and not Brooklyn, as the prime standard. — J.R., Decatur City, Iowa.