Jay and Karen Lucas honored with inaugural ‘Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Excellence Award’ for community revitalization
CONCORD, NH – Positive energy inspires positive change and gives positive results. That is the motto of entrepreneurial couple Jay and Karen Lucas, who applied that concept to a three-year effort to revitalize the town of Newport, NH. The results? A renovated opera house, upgraded educational facilities and programs, re-launched local newspaper and a reinvigorated town center.manchesterinklink.com