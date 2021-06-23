Cancel
Concord, NH

Jay and Karen Lucas honored with inaugural ‘Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Excellence Award’ for community revitalization

By Press Release
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, NH – Positive energy inspires positive change and gives positive results. That is the motto of entrepreneurial couple Jay and Karen Lucas, who applied that concept to a three-year effort to revitalize the town of Newport, NH. The results? A renovated opera house, upgraded educational facilities and programs, re-launched local newspaper and a reinvigorated town center.

