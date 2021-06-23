My Pet World: What to do with an overprotective dog

I rescued a 2-year-old papillon mix four months ago. She is the most loving, cuddly dog and loves people. My problem is her barking. I like it that she barks when the doorbell rings or someone approaches the house. I feel safe since I am 88 years old and live alone. However, she also does not like any dogs walking by the house. I wouldn't mind if she just barked, but she gets very angry and aggressive. I have taken her to a day camp twice and left her for four hours. She has been in with other dogs her size and was calm. If this is a protection problem, what suggestions do you have to stop the aggression? I've tried calming her and giving her a treat. Would appreciate any suggestions you have to offer. — Dee, Henderson, Nevada.