A five-year-old girl has died from dehydration while walking through sand dunes in northern India.The girl was found next to her grandmother who was lying unconscious. The two were walking to a village about 10 kilometres away to meet the woman’s sister, the district officials told the media.The girl’s body was found in the sand dunes in Raniwada, Rajasthan, by shepherds who then informed the local villagers.The five-year-old was living with her grandmother, known only as Sukhi.Padmaram Rana, a local police station officer, told NDTV: “The woman and her granddaughter were not carrying water with them and that appears to...