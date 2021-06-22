Living Space: 7 old-school cleaning rules that are totally fine to break
Just like technology and fashion, cleaning best practices and household cleaning products change over time — thank goodness, right? Fortunately, we’re not all still hand-washing every piece of laundry. That’s not to say some tried-and-true originals aren’t still gems but naturally, over time, our cleaning techniques and solutions have gotten safer and more efficient. So, once we know better, we can do better. Here are some antiquated cleaning rules you should feel free to break.www.arcamax.com