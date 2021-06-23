Pennington County Elected Official Salaries are Reviewed

It is required by state of Minnesota law that elected officials must review there own salaries each year by July 1st. Pennington County Commissioner Darryl Tveitbakk reported on this review during the Pennington County Board meeting. Tveitbakk said that several of the salary increases for elected officials were based on salary increases for non-union public employees. The increase, effective July 1st, would be 2 ½ percent plus 25 cents per hours. Here is a quick breakdown of past salaries and the new salaries for elected officials, which was approved Tuesday night.