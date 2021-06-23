Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Pennington County Elected Official Salaries are Reviewed

By grant
trfradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is required by state of Minnesota law that elected officials must review there own salaries each year by July 1st. Pennington County Commissioner Darryl Tveitbakk reported on this review during the Pennington County Board meeting. Tveitbakk said that several of the salary increases for elected officials were based on salary increases for non-union public employees. The increase, effective July 1st, would be 2 ½ percent plus 25 cents per hours. Here is a quick breakdown of past salaries and the new salaries for elected officials, which was approved Tuesday night.

trfradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Pennington County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Auditor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...