Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitefish, MT

North Valley Food Bank hosts open house

Whitefish Pilot
 22 days ago

The North Valley Food Bank will host an open house on Saturday, June 26 as a way to gather the community to celebrate the life and legacy of its founder June Munski-Feenan. The open house will include kid-friendly activities, sharing of memories, live music and free smoothie bowls from Mountain Berry Bowls for the first 250 guests. The Woodstock Tribute Band will be performing at the event — the band plays iconic songs from 1968-1973. The band features Bill Rossiter on the harmonica and banjo, Tom Esch on the guitar and vocals, Chuck Cummings on the keyboard, and Steve Eckels on vocals and guitar. The event will be sponsored by Glacier Bank.

whitefishpilot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitefish, MT
Society
City
Whitefish, MT
Local
Montana Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#The Open House#Charity#Glacier Bank#North Valley Food Bank#Flathead Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy