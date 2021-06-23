North Valley Food Bank hosts open house

The North Valley Food Bank will host an open house on Saturday, June 26 as a way to gather the community to celebrate the life and legacy of its founder June Munski-Feenan. The open house will include kid-friendly activities, sharing of memories, live music and free smoothie bowls from Mountain Berry Bowls for the first 250 guests. The Woodstock Tribute Band will be performing at the event — the band plays iconic songs from 1968-1973. The band features Bill Rossiter on the harmonica and banjo, Tom Esch on the guitar and vocals, Chuck Cummings on the keyboard, and Steve Eckels on vocals and guitar. The event will be sponsored by Glacier Bank.