Ford has the F-150 Lightning, BMW has the i4 and Hyundai has the Ioniq 5. It's crazy that Honda doesn't have a pure battery-electric model, at least not here in America. Japan gets access to the cute little Honda e, but the automaker has already realized the gap in its lineup. Thus, we have the Honda Prologue. It's a vehicle that we were told would be an electric sports car, but that has now changed. What we're getting is an SUV instead. But that's no reason to fret - we think it's going to be a very attractive machine.