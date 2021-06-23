VegasWINNERS executes Affiliate Agreements with Licensed Sports Wagering Operators; Rush Street Interactive, BetMGM and Unibet

On April 23, 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe that granted the Indian tribe essentially a monopoly over mobile sports betting. In return, the Seminole Tribe will guarantee Florida $2.5 billion in tax revenue over the next five years. This compact is still in the process of undergoing federal approval, something that could take a while. Florida sports betting is also facing another potential roadblock in the form of the political committee called the Florida Education Champions that has filed a proposed constitutional amendment with the state Division of Elections. This committee hopes to put statewide commercial mobile betting to a vote in 2022 and claims that DeSantis acted unconstitutionally in agreeing to the new compact without voter involvement.