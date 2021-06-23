VegasWINNERS executes Affiliate Agreements with Licensed Sports Wagering Operators; Rush Street Interactive, BetMGM and Unibet
VegasWinners is now registered as an Affiliate Sports Book in New Jersey, Indiana, Colorado and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc. which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance announced today that it can legally refer clients to licensed sports books for commissions in three more states.www.albuquerqueexpress.com