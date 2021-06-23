Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives $7.5 Million in Proceeds from Accelerated Warrant Exercises

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - 2707031 Ontario Inc. ("2707"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., announces that it has acquired ownership and control over 10,597,786 common shares ("Fire & Flower Shares") of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower") on June 30, 2021, representing approximately 3.09% of the issued and outstanding Fire & Flower Shares, upon the exercise of 10,505,779 series A common share purchase warrants of Fire & Flower (the "Series A Warrants") and the receipt of 92,007 Fire & Flower Shares in payment of the interest owing on the 8% unsecured convertible debentures of Fire & Flower (the "2019 Debentures") (collectively, the "Transaction").