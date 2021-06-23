Cancel
Economy

Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives $7.5 Million in Proceeds from Accelerated Warrant Exercises

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

Capital Structure Cleanup Complete; Zero Warrants Remain Outstanding. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ('Vicinity Motor', 'VMC' or the 'Company') (Formerly Grande West Transportation Group), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced the receipt of $7.5 million through the exercise of 1,924,726 warrants since the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.

