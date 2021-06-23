Thief River Falls Law Enforcement Report

Thief River Falls Police responded to two separate call before mid-morning on Tuesday. The first call came in at 7:10 am at 912 8th Street east and involved a man asleep in Red Robe park near the trees. The subject was located in a sleeping bag under the tree and was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe with what appeared to be methamphetamine residue. The subject- Kenny Lee Fields, age 59 of Thief River Falls, was arrested and charged with a 3rd Degree Controlled crime. Fields is not in custody of the Pennington County Jail.