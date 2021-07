Listen up parents and really try to focus, because you might be dealing with “brain fog” at this very moment. A survey found the average parent loses focus for about 12 minutes, three times a day. Which, if you do the math, adds up to 219 hours a year! The main reasons are not enough energy and lack of sleep. Plus, here’s what moms and dad’s forget when they’re dealing with their lack of attention…to drink water and eat. They also can’t keep track of people’s birthdays. Some even forget their coworkers names and what day of the week it is.