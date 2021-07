FARGO — A native Nigerian, Olaide Adebayo couldn't help but notice her new city had a major gap when it came to food from her home country. Adebayo moved to Fargo by way of Chattanooga, Tenn., after growing up in Nigeria. She and her mother, Comfort, are the cooks behind Ade's Cuisine, which serves up authentic Nigerian meals out of the Square One Kitchen near downtown Fargo.