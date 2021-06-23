Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Vindex’s Belong Gaming Begins Building Esports Facilities in U.S.

By Randall Williams
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused esports competitors to play individually from home, Belong Gaming Arenas is looking to bring people together again, in a physical space. Belong, a subsidiary of global esports and tech company Vindex, announced it will begin opening hundreds of experimental gaming centers across the U.S. to establish a connected framework for esports at the local and amateur level. The idea is to make esports facilities more accessible, akin to ballfields or gymnasiums.

www.sportico.com
Community Policy
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
162
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Competitive Gaming#Parks And Rec#Viewsonic#Mavis Gaming#Belong Gaming Arenas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
Related
Video Gamesbitcoin.com

2Crazy Creates a Better Gaming and eSports Experience

PRESS RELEASE. By incorporating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) into its gaming platform, 2Crazy gives aspiring players the chance to bid on unique gaming experiences with some of the biggest names in the industry. Imagine the opportunity to play Fortnite with or against Ninja, one of the industry’s most well-known gamers, streamed live to millions of viewers. This is completely possible with the 2Crazy platform.
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Wildcats Take Gaming Digital with AZ’s First Competitive Esports Program

You may have noticed the sports world has taken a decided turn towards the digital in recent years. Competitive video gaming, better known by the catchy tag "esports," now rivals traditional sports in terms of fan popularity, participation headcounts, and revenue. The University of Arizona, known especially among other sports for its basketball team, knows this well.
Basketballesportsobserver.com

Belong Gaming Arenas begin U.S. rollout with Houston location this summer

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. Cavs Legion partners with Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine to provide medical care for players. Cavs Legion Gaming Club, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has partnered...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Facebook partners with Ubisoft on cloud gaming service, exceeds 1.5 million users

Facebook has revealed that its cloud games streaming service now has over 1.5 million players per month in the US alone. As confirmed by the social giant itself (via a blog post), the company has also partnered with Ubisoft to bring some of its most popular titles to the service. Namely, free-to-play mobile strategy RPG Assassin's Creed Rebellion has now launched as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming.
Video Gamesplayer.one

The Most Popular Esports Leagues & Tournaments

The history of eSports stretches back 49 years to 1972 when students at Stamford University convened to compete in a Spacewar tournament. Years later over 10,000 gamers converged on the same venue to battle it out in a hard-fought Space Invaders Championship. Decades on, the path laid out by those...
Video Gameschanhassen.mn.us

eSports League - Single-Game Option

With your registration fee, you may select 1 game to play and gain access to ladders, leagues, and tournaments for that individual game. These activity options will provide 3+ games per week in the selected title. The Blaze Fire video gaming and eSports club is a fun, safe way for the gamers in your household to play with other age-verified competitors so they can make friends within their own community through video gaming. Joining the club gains players access to organized community play to choose to participate in structured leagues and tournaments or social ladder and play activities. Players aged 7+ will participate from home and engage safely in club activity through the Safe Harbor-certified platform GYO Score. Available games frequently rotate to keep up with the most popular titles for kids. Prizes and rewards can be earned for participation and also winning our special skill-based tournaments and leagues. All gamer skill levels are welcome!
Loco, OKVentureBeat

Loco raises $9M for esports and game livestreaming in India

Loco has raised $9 million in seed funding to enable esports and game livestreaming in India. The new investment will fuel the Mumbai company’s efforts across game streaming technology and gaming content, helping it become the home of Indian gaming. The money comes from South Korean gaming firm Krafton as...
Arkansas StateGuard Online

Pathways into esports, gaming available at ASU

Students looking for certificates or degree programs in the growing fields of esports and game design can take advantage of new opportunities at Arkansas State University. The two fields work hand-in-hand for students seeking to work in the emerging fields of esports and gaming. Arkansas State offers two undergraduate degree...
Businesschatsports.com

Underscore Talent launches gaming and esports division

Los Angeles-based management firm Underscore Talent has formed a new esports and gaming company division, led by Daniel Kang and Bill Kenney as Co-Heads. Moreover, a number of well-known esports and gaming personalities have joined the division following its launch, namely streamers Kris ‘Swagg’ Lamberson, Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad and Youna ‘CodeMiko’ Kang, professional Call of Duty player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Founder and CEO of OpTic Gaming Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.
CollegesPosted by
Forbes

Gaming And Esports Flourish In The University Sandbox Of Creativity

Universities are no longer wondering how they fit into the esport eco-system. While some schools are focused on launching an esports team, many are simultaneously working on developing the next generation of workers who will build and grow the gaming and esports industry to new heights. University of Maryland (UMD),...
Video Gameshot969boston.com

GameHers Launches First Women’s Collegiate Esports & Gaming Division

We’re joined by Rebecca Dixon, co-founder of GameHERS, who just launched their first women’s collegiate division with support from Lenovo Esports, Stay Plugged In (SPIN), eFuse, Evil Geniuses’ Geniuses League, and others. Per GameHERS statement, they will provide a ‘safe, inclusive online community for women, non-binary and femme-identifying students who game and/or have a desire to work in the gaming industry.’
Businesssgbonline.com

Ralph Lauren Gets Into Gaming With G2 Esports Partnership

Ralph Lauren Corp. entered the esports industry through a partnership with the European organization G2 Esports. The company becomes an exclusive fashion outfitter to the G2 team. As part of its partnership, Ralph Lauren and G2 will also launch a series of digital-first activations on platforms including TikTok and Twitch and global campaigns and events.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Facebook Gaming adds Ubisoft games to cloud lineup

Facebook is partnering with Ubisoft to add their lineup of mobile titles to their Facebook Gaming’s cloud gaming service, available for mainland US. Facebook Gaming announced this new partnership in a blog post, where they showcased Assassin’s Creed Rebellion running across an assortment of screens via their cloud gaming service.
Video Gamesfsrmagazine.com

Frisch's Big Boy Launches ESports Team

Frisch’s Big Boy announced the launch of Team Frisch, an esports team specializing in Call of Duty and Fortnite. Team Frisch has amassed more than 12,500 followers in less than one month and has qualified to compete in Stage Two of the $2 million Call of Duty Mobile World Championship, held this past weekend. The Team has finished in the top ten in recent tournaments including GHML Gaming Call of Duty 2K invitatilonal and PlayVS College Fortnite.
Businesschatsports.com

GameSquare Esports acquires Complexity Gaming for $27m

North American esports organisation Complexity Gaming has been acquired by GameSquare Esports, the parent company of esports agency Code Red Esports. The acquisition will cost a total of $27m (~ £19.5m) in an all-stock transaction. As a result, Complexity’s current ownership group will become ‘major shareholders’ of GameSquare Esports. Complexity...
Video GamesIGN

Cloud 9 White Wins Valorant Game Changers... Again - The Fix: Esports

On today's The Fix: Esports -- Cloud9 White wins back-to-back Valorant Game Changers tournaments, Japan crushes NA in a Guity Gear Strive exhibition, and Dardoch's on the search for a new League of Legends team after being kicked off of Dignitas. MeL and the whole C9 White team won back to back championships at VCT Game Changers against the same team as last year, CLG Red. Jumping over to the FGC; SonicFox, GO1, Dogura and Deb all competed in a Guilty Gear exhibition this weekend pitting Japan vs NA in which Japan ran away with it. In League of Legends news, Dardoch (Team Dignitas) is once again without a team. This was already the 7th LCS team he has played for, but Dignitas has not given any specifics on the sudden change. Stay tuned to IGN Compete for all Esports news!
New York City, NYcoinspeaker.com

Community Gaming Receives $2.3M in Seed Funding, Led by CoinFund, to Build Automated Esports Tournaments

Community Gaming, a gaming startup working to automate the organization and payouts of esports tournaments, today announced the completion of a seed round for $2.3 million, led by the blockchain-focused investment firm, CoinFund and major crypto ecosystem players, including Dapper Labs, Animoca Brands, Multicoin Capital, 1kx, Warburg Serres, and Hashed. Venture funds and angels from the gaming scene also contributed, including Kevin Durant’s and Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures, Marc Pincus’s WorkPlay Ventures, Play Ventures, WhaleShark, and GenG Esports and Rally Network founder Kevin Chou. The seed investment follows an earlier pre-seed investment by ConsenSys.