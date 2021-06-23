Cancel
In the upcoming movie ‘The Flash’, Batman will be driving this gorgeous Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s much-delayed superhero movie The Flash has finally started filming, and the internet is already buzzing with candid pictures from the set. Although the movie revolves around Flash as the central character, it features several other superheroes, including two versions of Batman. While Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne for one last time, the other version will be played by none other than Michael Keaton, who’ll be reprising his role as the Caped Crusader after a gap of almost three decades. Pictures from the set of The Flash shared on Twitter by entertainment YouTuber Grace Randolph confirmed not only Keaton’s return but also revealed an interesting detail. Keaton’s version of Bruce Wayne will apparently drive a Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 in the movie.

