Kong and NECA are having a huge moment with each other, as the big ape has seen no less than four releases in less than a year. Each has been unique as far as pack ins are concerned, and since he is one of the beasts we always hoped for from NECA, we are not complaining about getting them. We have taken a look at two of them so far, and NECA sent us over one of the two new Kong figures hitting stores right now, and dino fans will want to check it out below to see why they might need the upgrade.