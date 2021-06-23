Patriots' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2021 Training Camp

The countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season has officially begun. Four weeks from today, the New England Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans in nearly two years when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. The Patriots also confirmed open practices on Thursday, July 29, Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. Exact times will be updated on the Patriots training camp website, www.patriots.com/trainingcamp and on the Patriots and Gillette Stadium apps once times are confirmed in the days leading into training camp. In addition, the Patriots announced that they will host two practices inside Gillette Stadium. The first will be the annual event for Season Ticket Members and Foxborough residents on Friday, Aug. 6. The team will also host an in-stadium practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for the general public. Other dates and times for training camp practices will be announced at a later date and posted on the training camp website.