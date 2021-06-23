Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

Leon Seaton

Kingfisher Times and Free Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon L. Seaton, 83, entered into his eternal reward on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a battle with health issues over the past 15 years. He was born in Lyons, Kan., Feb. 10, 1938, to Walter H. and Dorothy Elizabeth Vaughn Seaton. Leon graduated from Lyons High School in 1956 and joined the United States Air Force in 1957 as a hospital corpsman. After completing his four years, mostly at Shepherd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, he enrolled in the OU School of Nursing at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City and graduated in 1964.

