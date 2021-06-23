Dayton Dragons: Davis, two relievers combine on three-hit shutout

Noah Davis and relievers Matt Gill and John Ghyzel combined on a three-hit shutout as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 2-0 on Tuesday night. Davis put together his second straight scoreless start, nearly duplicating his effort from last Wednesday. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks with six strikeouts for the victory. Over Davis’ last three starts, he has worked 16 innings and allowed just one run.