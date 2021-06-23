Healthcare Solutions Holdings Announces Recruitment Effort and Mission to Build National Healthcare System

Mercy Outreach Surgical Team began at Scripps Mercy Hospital in 1987, with its early beginnings being the Nurses of Mercy that brought kids over from Mexico on a bus that needed medical help for cleft palate, crossed eyes, hernias, burn scars, and other types of surgeries. After 9/11, it became exceedingly difficult to bring kids across the border, so with the help of the Scripps Health Foundation, MOST created a group of volunteers, and began to go to different parts of Mexico. Now, practitioners, staff, and volunteers from different hospital systems across the county volunteer their time for MOST missions.