Earlier this year, Lexus entered a new chapter, one marked by the introduction of the LF-Z Electrified, a concept car that brings the future into the present in both form and function. Keeping the momentum from the reveal, the brand is continuing to showcase its distinct approach to the next era of automotive design by unveiling complementary interactive elements and facilitating creative conversations that serve to improve the driving experience for the greater good. Inviting the global community to try out its virtual interiors concepts — an experimental project for which three individuals of varying areas of expertise applied their own signature creative thinking to reimagining the vehicle — Lexus is now sharing a digital unboxing of the concepts as well as an exclusive Instagram AR experience.