Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, Microsoft Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Peloton, Microsoft and Plug Power.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $120 to $135.

Peloton shares are trading lower by 0.1% at $117.05 Wednesday morning.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $310 to $325.

Microsoft shares are trading higher by 0.2% at $266.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer downgraded Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $69 to $31.

Plug Power shares are trading lower by 1.7% at $33.44.