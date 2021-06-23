Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

This theory provides the perfect excuse for you not to befriend coworkers

By Sara London
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nZaM_0acw4CXc00

A classic brain theory could be the driving force for why you shouldn’t be friends with all your coworkers.

The more space you allow for useless relationships that mean very little, like a distant coworker, the less room in your brain you’ll have to remember meaningful, important things about those you need to deal with on a consistent basis.

The phenomenon says that once the human brain makes its’ acquaintance with 100-150 people, it loses the ability to recall information about what they relate to that person, like who owes them a favor or who organizes the office potlucks.

Explaining “Dunbar’s number”

Robin Dunbar, an anthropologist, invented the theory of “Dunbar’s number” in the 1990s. Since then, he’s written dozens of follow-up articles, in which Dunbar determined that in the days of cavemen and tribes, human beings had a certain limit upon how many faces, names, and emotional connections they could establish.

Using the “social brain hypothesis,” Dunbar notes that the human (or in some cases, primate) brain’s volume has evolved to contain neural space for relationships, whereas other animals haven’t necessarily evolved in that capacity. That being said, the brain does have its limits.

He asserts that in order to maintain stable, comfortable relationships, human beings can’t handle more than 15 really good friends at one time – those you’d be intimately close with. That number then extends to 50-100 people that you’re somewhat friendly with, and 150 who you can remember, but beyond that, you’ll start forgetting key information about those around you unless there’s a hierarchical structure in place that mentally primes you. In general, you’ll remember the faces of about 1,500 people as well, but Dunbar posits that this is the extent of the brain’s social abilities.

Dunbar also suggests that humans tend to “spontaneously” team up to make groups along small, odd numbers, like 3–5 or 9–15.

An article on the research of social contact zeroed in on Dunbar’s number, and found that in a study on the exchange of Christmas cards, the average person’s maximum total network size was 153 people – or, 153 cards sent out that year. The mean network size of people actually contacted was only 125, and 21% of recipients were found to be family members. People would also score how often they contacted the individuals they were sending the cards to, and how factors like their physical distance from the recipient, or their emotional distance, impact the frequency of which they communicated.

Is it outdated?

The research up until this point seems relatively compelling, both from an anthropological and a psychological standpoint. In reality, some argue that in the age of social media and the internet, Dunbar’s number is archaic and essentially obsolete.

These researchers argue that the human brain evolves and develops as culture changes. With the advent of the internet, people are exposed to more names and faces than we ever have been, and those who you would normally forget after years of absence are now Facebook friends from whom you see pictures every day. There’s a chance that the human brain has now begun to rapidly evolve in a way that accommodates for this new surge in social contact, and the fluidity of weaker relationships turning into stronger ones with just one click on a friend request button shows that we’ve evolved far beyond cavemen, and into the modern era.

Robin Dunbar, however, argues that his theory stands the test of time against the naysayers. “More than a dozen neuroimaging studies have shown that, in both humans and monkeys, the size of an individual’s social network correlates with the size of their default mode neural network,” Dunbar states in an article he wrote for The Conversation. This means that when one is at rest, in the unconscious processes of their mind, one’s ability to recall names and faces corresponds to the size of their amygdala, which corresponds to memory, emotions, and decision-making.

Does it work?

Though some may not be convinced of the theory’s longevity, others swear by it and are even a bit superstitious of it. Having too many friends that are coworkers may distract from one’s work, or worse, cause one’s brain to get overwhelmed by all the names, faces, and associated facts — especially if there are over 150 people at your company.

Everyone who’s ever worked at a startup knows all about the “150 employee rule,” which is the unspoken effect of obtaining more than 150 staff members. Some say communication and bonding between teams break down, the informal hierarchy turns into a complicated and elusive set of social rules that create tension, and company goals at large may even become less straightforward.

Startups aren’t the only organization wary of the “150 employee” rule’s impact. In 2007, the Swedish Tax Authority quite literally restructured their entire office around Dunbar’s research. They took their 1,350 employees and restructured them into units of 150, splitting them up into various offices to increase their productivity and efficiency.

Sweden reports a generally high level of satisfaction with their municipal governmental services, so perhaps they’re onto something.

Community Policy
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Dunbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Coworker#Startup#Christmas Cards#The Swedish Tax Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
Country
Sweden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Longevity
Related
Posted by
Ladders

“Memento Mori”: A philosophical tool for finding clarity in life

“Memento mori” is the Latin word for ‘remember that you [have to] die’. It’s not a call to despair. It’s a call to appreciate life right now. It’s an ancient practice of remembering that life is not unlimited and using that knowledge to do everything in your power to live a meaningful and fulfilling life. Or better still, using that to determine how we spend our lives.
TechnologyPosted by
Ladders

Been bullied on Zoom? Here are the signs.

Workplace bullying didn’t just end when workers left the office. For employees stuck in an uncomfortable situation in the physical office, the pandemic has been a breath of fresh air — a place where they could escape odd interactions at work and live virtually through Zoom and other remote working applications.
Relationship Advicefashionisers.com

Common Traits of Cheating Partners

When you have suspicions that your partner may be cheating but you do not know conclusively, it can make life very difficult. You may find yourself suspicious of everything your partner does, and both the trust and happiness can drain from the relationship. Of course, it if turn out that your partner is not cheating, this could end up with you letting a perfectly dedicated and devoted partner go. However, if they are cheating, it could end up with you staying with someone you cannot trust because you have not been able to find out one way or another.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

How To Set Boundaries With Friends When You’re Also Juggling Kids

There are plenty of obviously tough things about becoming a parent: losing sleep on a daily basis, stressing over your child constantly, and having to spend most of your money on diapers and toys. But it’s not often that people talk about how having children can affect your friendships. When your priorities and schedule suddenly change, it can be hard to adjust the other relationships in your life. Oftentimes, maintaining friendships means learning how to set boundaries with friends so that your two worlds can mesh nicely instead of clashing.
Relationship Advicepurewow.com

This One Word Is a Relationship Destroyer, Say Experts

You schedule regular date nights with your partner, appreciate the small gestures and put your phone away when you’re together (aka phubbing). Congrats—you’re definitely off to a great start. But relationships take work and if you want to boost yours, you might want to pay attention to the words you use, say experts. And there’s one word in particular that therapists advise against if you want to keep your bond strong: should.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Instead Of Complaining In Your Relationship, Try This

Complaining is the cheapest form of connection there is, and it’s one of the most surefire ways to relate to someone. All I have to do is step outside my apartment door to get pulled into a negative conversation about the neighbors, the building, the management. At the grocery store, the person in front of me is complaining that someone’s going into the 10 items or less lane with 20 items.
HealthThrive Global

Could Your Need For Perfection Be Costing You?

It’s been almost a year since my last post and boy have I experienced some things. This pandemic has been a rough ride. Not only has the pandemic been tough, I am learning that people just don’t care about others lives like they used to; and more and more they are turning to extreme measures to protect themselves.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Why Does Having Friends Make Us Happy?

Human beings appear to be wired to care about relationships. We’re generally happier when we have people in our lives. Evolutionarily, our ancient ancestors’ desire to group together probably helped protect them, insuring the propagation of the species. Despite the seeming importance of things like shared humor or values, friendships...
HealthThrive Global

The Perfectionism Trap

Nicola was struggling. She felt that she was holding herself back both in her position as a senior leader of a tech company and as a mum of two kids. Despite consistent and plentiful evidence of her personal and professional success, she was never satisfied. When others praised her, she admitted to not listening to the positive stuff and only waiting for the negative. If none was given, her inner critic stepped in to make up for it.
RetailPosted by
Ladders

5 signs of a highly intelligent person

There are significant reasons to size up a person’s mental acuity. For example, if you are taking advice, interviewing, or communicating, it helps to know what you are working with. Many of the best managers are excellent at reading their audience. If you are looking for a one-shot way to...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

The Truth Is, People Will Leave You

People will walk in and out of your life for one reason or another. This is a product of human relationships. As long as we choose to remain social beings connected to others through friendship and love, we will continue to experience breakups and endings. Some of us are more...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

2 Personality Traits That Indicate High IQ

The personality traits that suggest you have higher intelligence. The personality traits of being open to experience and having stable emotions both indicate a higher IQ, research finds. People who are open to experience are more interested in things that are complex, new and unconventional. Emotional stability is linked to...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Hidden Gaslighting Phrases

Gaslighting is a strategy of emotional and psychological abuse that covert narcissists often use to make people doubt their own perceptions of reality. If you a victim of gaslighting, you will most likely start questioning everything you know, and you are until you lose the sense of your own self-confidence, integrity, and identity.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Are You Being Played to Stay in a Narcissistic Relationship?

Narcissists are instinctive and intuitive. They often play their victims subtly in order to keep them engaged, just enough to keep them in the relationship. The push and pull, the confusion and fear, their mood swings—all seem to be perfectly orchestrated to stay in charge of situations and people. Narcissists...
HealthThrive Global

Having a Daily Gratitude Practice: Does it really make us happier?

If you feel like you have been living under a mountain of stress the last two years, you are not alone. Between a global pandemic, political and social unrest, and economic uncertainty, it’s no wonder fear and anxiety have become prevalent emotions in our society. Since we cannot always control the outer state of our world or the endless barrage of distressing information we receive, it’s essential to take control of our inner state of mind for our mental wellbeing. The good news is we can do this just by being more mindful of our thoughts.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Three Things People Say That Annoy Psychologists

TV and movies often propagate stereotypes about psychologists as weird or blundering at best, and unethical or even malevolent at worst. People often make assumptions about what psychologists do, including that all psychologists are therapists. Psychology is an expansive discipline, based in science, that involves studying the mind, brain, and...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

When You Outgrow A Perfectly Good Love

Sometimes it’s easy to know when we’ve outgrown our relationship. We often talk about leaving love that no longer serves us—abandoning love that chooses to hurt us repeatedly before it ever chooses to help us. We can easily point out where the cracks started forming and how we stayed long past the warning signs. It’s not always easy to leave in those moments, but it can be easy to reason why we should.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Ladders

You don’t need to aim for perfection

It’s hard to feel confident in your work when you’re surrounded by experts. When striving for perfection is the order of the day. In the digital economy, you need to put your work out there before people can buy into it. On the one hand, it’s so easy — one click of a button does the trick.