Sentiment Analysis: A Deep Dive Into the Theory, Methods, and Applications

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll you need to know about classifying sentiment, before starting to code. Sentiment classification is one of the most beginner-friendly problems in data science. That does not make it easy to do, though. There are various models developed to perform sentiment analysis on datasets. It is important to understand how...

Sciencearxiv.org

Out of Context: A New Clue for Context Modeling of Aspect-based Sentiment Analysis

Aspect-based sentiment analysis (ABSA) aims to predict the sentiment expressed in a review with respect to a given aspect. The core of ABSA is to model the interaction between the context and given aspect to extract the aspect-related information. In prior work, attention mechanisms and dependency graph networks are commonly adopted to capture the relations between the context and given aspect. And the weighted sum of context hidden states is used as the final representation fed to the classifier. However, the information related to the given aspect may be already discarded and adverse information may be retained in the context modeling processes of existing models. This problem cannot be solved by subsequent modules and there are two reasons: first, their operations are conducted on the encoder-generated context hidden states, whose value cannot change after the encoder; second, existing encoders only consider the context while not the given aspect. To address this problem, we argue the given aspect should be considered as a new clue out of context in the context modeling process. As for solutions, we design several aspect-aware context encoders based on different backbones: an aspect-aware LSTM and three aspect-aware BERTs. They are dedicated to generate aspect-aware hidden states which are tailored for ABSA task. In these aspect-aware context encoders, the semantics of the given aspect is used to regulate the information flow. Consequently, the aspect-related information can be retained and aspect-irrelevant information can be excluded in the generated hidden states. We conduct extensive experiments on several benchmark datasets with empirical analysis, demonstrating the efficacies and advantages of our proposed aspect-aware context encoders.
Posted by
HackerNoon

How to Perform Sentiment Analysis with Amazon Comprehend

Amazon Comprehend is a natural language processing (NLP) service by AWS that uses machine learning algorithms to extract insights from text. It provides various features like sentiment analysis, keyphrase extraction, entity recognition, and language detection APIs so you can easily integrate natural language processing into your applications. There are various...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A fast Chebyshev method for the Bingham closure with application to active nematic suspensions

Continuum kinetic theories provide an important tool for the analysis and simulation of particle suspensions. When those particles are anisotropic, the addition of a particle orientation vector to the kinetic description yields a $2d-1$ dimensional theory which becomes intractable to simulate, especially in three dimensions or near states where the particles are highly aligned. Coarse-grained theories that track only moments of the particle distribution functions provide a more efficient simulation framework, but require closure assumptions. For the particular case where the particles are apolar, the Bingham closure has been found to agree well with the underlying kinetic theory; yet the closure is non-trivial to compute, requiring the solution of an often nearly-singular nonlinear equation at every spatial discretization point at every timestep. In this paper, we present a robust, accurate, and efficient numerical scheme for evaluating the Bingham closure, with a controllable error/efficiency tradeoff. To demonstrate the utility of the method, we carry out high-resolution simulations of a coarse-grained continuum model for a suspension of active particles in parameter regimes inaccessible to kinetic theories. Analysis of these simulations reveals that inaccurately computing the closure can act to effectively limit spatial resolution in the coarse-grained fields. Pushing these simulations to the high spatial resolutions enabled by our method reveals a coupling between vorticity and topological defects in the suspension director field, as well as signatures of energy transfer between scales in this active fluid model.
twollow.com

Diving Deep into Pro and cons of Facial Recognition Technology

One of the quickest developing on the web wrongdoings, fraud, has caused decimating ramifications for the world. After long and transient results like record takeovers, information penetrates, and monetary tricks and chargebacks. Presently, organizations should investigate for some answer to stop this. Facial recognition fueled with AI is the arrangement that can help organizations in this situation.
stackoverflow.blog

Podcast 350: A deep dive into natural language processing and speech to text systems

From Siri to services that transcribe our every word, we explore advancements in computer systems that can understand human conversation and commands. Today’s episode is sponsored by Rev. We explore the history of automatic speech recognition and computer systems that can understand human commands. From there, we explain the machine learning revolution that has powered recent advancements in speech to text systems, like the one employed by Rev for automatic transcription. Finally, we look to the future, and imagine the features and services that the next generation of this AI could produce.
arxiv.org

Exploring the Efficacy of Automatically Generated Counterfactuals for Sentiment Analysis

While state-of-the-art NLP models have been achieving the excellent performance of a wide range of tasks in recent years, important questions are being raised about their robustness and their underlying sensitivity to systematic biases that may exist in their training and test data. Such issues come to be manifest in performance problems when faced with out-of-distribution data in the field. One recent solution has been to use counterfactually augmented datasets in order to reduce any reliance on spurious patterns that may exist in the original data. Producing high-quality augmented data can be costly and time-consuming as it usually needs to involve human feedback and crowdsourcing efforts. In this work, we propose an alternative by describing and evaluating an approach to automatically generating counterfactual data for data augmentation and explanation. A comprehensive evaluation on several different datasets and using a variety of state-of-the-art benchmarks demonstrate how our approach can achieve significant improvements in model performance when compared to models training on the original data and even when compared to models trained with the benefit of human-generated augmented data.
itechpost.com

Cryptocurrency Trading Analysis Methods

It is still widely considered to be highly risky and speculative to invest in cryptocurrencies. Even though any single cryptocurrency is subject to the risk of collapsing, almost all financial experts agree that cryptocurrency is the way forward. It is not a question of whether or not cryptocurrencies will be a quintessential asset in five, ten, or fifteen years; instead, it is a question of which coins will be at the forefront of this transition.
arxiv.org

Systematic analysis method for nonlinear response tensors

We propose a systematic analysis method to identify essential model parameters in various linear and nonlinear responses. Our method provides an intuitive picture of the microscopic origin of the response, e.g., how the complex electron motions in the crystal are coupled with the spin-orbit coupling, the magnetic/electric order parameters, and so on. Following the Keldysh formalism and the Chebyshev polynomial expansion method, we develop a general procedure to represent response tensors formally in analytic form, which is suitable to extract the key ingredients in the response. For a specific example, we elucidate the microscopic mechanism of the nonlinear Hall effect in the ferroelectric SnTe monolayer, which can be interpreted by the subsequent two processes: the orbital magneto-current effect and the linear anomalous Hall effect triggered by the induced orbital magnetization. The systematic analysis method stimulates further discoveries of anomalous responses by filling in a missing link among hidden degrees of freedom in a variety of materials.
APS physics

Applications of deep learning to relativistic hydrodynamics

Relativistic hydrodynamics is a powerful tool to simulate the evolution of the quark-gluon plasma in relativistic heavy-ion collisions. Using 10 000 initial and final profiles generated from. (. 2. +. 1. ) -dimensional relativistic hydrodynamics vish. 2. +. 1. with Monte Carlo Glauber (MC-Glauber) initial conditions, we train a deep...
arxiv.org

A Multi-task Deep Feature Selection Method for Brain Imaging Genetics

Chenglin Yu, Dingnan Cui, Muheng Shang, Shu Zhang, Lei Guo, Junwei Han, Lei Du, Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. Using brain imaging quantitative traits (QTs) to identify the genetic risk factors is an important research topic in imaging genetics. Many efforts have been made via building linear models, e.g. linear regression (LR), to extract the association between imaging QTs and genetic factors such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). However, to the best of our knowledge, these linear models could not fully uncover the complicated relationship due to the loci's elusive and diverse impacts on imaging QTs. Though deep learning models can extract the nonlinear relationship, they could not select relevant genetic factors. In this paper, we proposed a novel multi-task deep feature selection (MTDFS) method for brain imaging genetics. MTDFS first adds a multi-task one-to-one layer and imposes a hybrid sparsity-inducing penalty to select relevant SNPs making significant contributions to abnormal imaging QTs. It then builds a multi-task deep neural network to model the complicated associations between imaging QTs and SNPs. MTDFS can not only extract the nonlinear relationship but also arms the deep neural network with the feature selection capability. We compared MTDFS to both LR and single-task DFS (DFS) methods on the real neuroimaging genetic data. The experimental results showed that MTDFS performed better than both LR and DFS in terms of the QT-SNP relationship identification and feature selection. In a word, MTDFS is powerful for identifying risk loci and could be a great supplement to the method library for brain imaging genetics.
arxiv.org

4-Manifold Topology, Donaldson-Witten Theory, Floer Homology and Higher Gauge Theory Methods in the BV-BFV Formalism

We study the behavior of Donaldson's invariants of 4-manifolds based on the moduli space of anti self-dual connections (instantons) in the perturbative field theory setting where the underlying source manifold has boundary. It is well-known that these invariants take values in the instanton Floer homology groups of the boundary 3-manifold. Gluing formulae for these constructions lead to a functorial topological field theory description according to a system of axioms developed by Atiyah, which can be also regarded in the setting of perturbative quantum field theory, as it was shown by Witten, using a version of supersymmetric Yang-Mills theory, known today as Donaldson-Witten theory. One can actually formulate an AKSZ model which recovers this theory for a certain gauge-fixing. We consider these constructions in a perturbative quantum gauge formalism for manifolds with boundary that is compatible with cutting and gluing, called the BV-BFV formalism, which was recently developed by Cattaneo, Mnev and Reshetikhin. We prove that this theory satisfies a modified Quantum Master Equation and extend the result to a global picture when perturbing around constant background fields. Additionally, we relate these constructions to Nekrasov's partition function by treating an equivariant version of Donaldson-Witten theory in the BV formalism. Moreover, we discuss the extension, as well as the relation, to higher gauge theory and enumerative geometry methods, such as Gromov-Witten and Donaldson-Thomas theory and recall their correspondence conjecture for general Calabi-Yau 3-folds. In particular, we discuss the corresponding (relative) partition functions, defined as the generating function for the given invariants, and gluing phenomena.
EurekAlert

Big data are no substitute for personal input in surveys

When the analysis of digital data reaches its limits, methods that focus on observations made by individuals can be useful. In contexts such as the coronavirus pandemic, a method called human social sensing can elicit information that is difficult to obtain from digital trace data. Prof. Frauke Kreuter at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich is now using this method with the global "Covid Trends & Impact Survey" to predict the course of the pandemic.
techxplore.com

New data science platform speeds up Python queries

Researchers from Brown University and MIT have developed a new data science framework that allows users to process data with the programming language Python—without paying the 'performance tax' normally associated with a user-friendly language. The new framework, called Tuplex, is able to process data queries written in Python up to...
techgig.com

6 most relevant questions on Machine Learning & AI for your next interview

More worthy. The advancement of modern technologies usage has seen a rise in various sectors like banking, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication. A rise in demand is being seen for job roles in fields like data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, cracking a machine learning interview is not easy. Many...
HackerNoon

How To use Google Colab with VS Code

Google Colab and VS Code are the most popular editor tools used by many Python developers and Researchers to develop different tech solutions or systems (especially in Machine Learning & Data Science). Many Python developers and Data scientists know how to use Google Colab, but do you know that you...
towardsdatascience.com

Explaining the decisions of XGBoost models using counterfactual examples

Model interpretability — fault detection, identification and diagnosis. Counterfactual reasoning is a general paradigm for interpretability. It is about determining what minimal changes we would need to apply to an input data so that it gets classified in another class by a classification model. A typical application scenario is fault...
towardsdatascience.com

Data Noise and Label Noise in Machine Learning

Applying machine learning in real-world scenarios requires consideration of noise in machine learning, here’s why and how to deal with it. Why should we care about data noise and label noise in machine learning?. Tremendous achievements have brought machine learning to various applications. This should motivate and accelerate research and...
HackerNoon

Easy Data Visualization with AutoViz [Maybe Just a Quick One]

The “Maybe Just a Quick One” series title is inspired by my most common reply to “Fancy a drink?”, which, may or may not end up in a long night. Likewise, these posts are intended to be short but I get carried away sometimes, so, apologies in advance. What is...
NIH Director's Blog

NCBI to present on SRA and cloud computing at the 2021 Galaxy Community Conference

We’re bringing exciting developments to our user community at the 2021 Galaxy Community Conference (GCC 2021), which is virtual this year!. We start with hosting NCBI’s first ever GCC training week tutorial co-written by Jon Trow, Ph.D. – Sequence Read Archive (SRA): Subject Matter Expert and Adelaide Rhodes, Ph.D. – Cloud: Subject Matter Expert. This tutorial will become a permanent addition to the Galaxy Training Network. The tutorial, “SRA Aligned Read Format (SARF) to Speed Up SARS-CoV-2 Data Analysis”, has detailed instructions and a video demonstration on how to search SRA metadata for SARFs and download them into Galaxy workflows. We will be available via Slack during Office Hours for live virtual interactions.