Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker impressed the whole NBA world once again. After all, he chose the perfect time to drop his first career-triple double. In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, Booker recorded 40 points, 13 rebounds and 111 assists to lead the Suns to a 120-114 victory. As mentioned, it’s the first time in his career he achieved such stat line, and he did so even in the absence of Chris Paul.