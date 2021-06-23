Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How Assassin’s Creed is bolstering tourism in Ireland, Italy, and beyond

By Jeff Beer
Fast Company
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssassin’s Creed Valhalla is the newest addition to the long-running Ubisoft gaming franchise. Released in 2020, it takes place in 872 to 878 AD and revolves around a fictional story set during the Viking invasion of Britain. Players control Eivor Varinsdottir, a Viking raider who becomes involved in a conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order. So far, the series has crisscrossed the Crusades, the American Revolution, pirate ships, Victorian London, and more. Now, it’s also a tourism ad for Ireland.

www.fastcompany.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Italy#Assassin#Viking#The Assassin Brotherhood#Victorian London#Giant#Italian#Discovery Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Ubisoft
Country
Greece
Related
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

All Assassin’s Creed Games in Order

The Assassin’s Creed series has been going strong for more than a dozen years. The games introduce genetic memories — memories that can be accessed from inside a machine by a viewer in the modern day. Not all the games are connected, but some are — so it’s essential to know the order of the Assassin’s Creed games to have the best experience and avoid spoilers.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Ubisoft Asks Assassin's Creed Players for Opinions and Suggestions

Ubisoft prepared a survey for the fans of the Assassin's Creed series. Questions are asked about whether the series is worth recommending and what changes could appear in its future installments. IN A NUTSHELL. Ubisoft has prepared an official survey related to the Assassin's Creed series;. The French company asks,...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Ireland's marketing itself with Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Assassin's Creed is doubtless one of the best game series for virtual tourism, whether it's scaling the pyramids or jumping off the Santa Maria del Fiore dome in Florence. Now, as spotted by Eurogamer, Tourism Ireland has teamed up with Ubisoft for a campaign, marking the first time the game has been used in a country's official tourism ad.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players have assassinated over 2 billion NPCs

Ubisoft is celebrating its community with a video on "what we achieved in a year," with player stats for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more. Check out the video below. AC Valhalla players have together assassinated over two billion NPCs, while Immortals Fenyx Rising players have defeated over...
Video GamesGamasutra

Assassin's Creed Valhalla game director departs Ubisoft for EA Motive

Eric Baptizat, a longtime Ubisoft developer and the game director for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, has departed the French company to instead join up with EA Motive. Before his recent departure, Baptizat spent a total of 16 years at Ubisoft and worked on several games in the Assassin's Creed series, including Black Flag and Origins.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Free Assassin’s Creed III Remastered for Switch/PS4/XO Via GameStop

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered can currently be obtained for free on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One via retailer GameStop. As spotted by eagle-eyed deal spotter Wario64, the remaster from 2019 is now being offered for free with customers only paying for the shipping costs. At the moment of writing, there’s still a limited number of PS4 copies available through the retailer although we’re pretty sure that these will sell out quickly enough. As a matter of fact – the Xbox One and Switch version already appear to have sold out.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Amazon is Offering Chivalry 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil Village, and More Up to 67% Off

The pandemic is still going strong, so if you’re running low on new games to play, we’ve got your back. There are a ton of great games out there for every platform, and a lot of them are on sale right now. Follow these links and you can scoop them up for ridiculously low prices. Don’t believe us? The proof is right here. Here are ten great Amazon video game deals that are sure to make you smile.
Video GamesComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Review: A Perfect Reason to Jump Back Into a Thrilling World

Eivor heads to Ireland in the Wrath of the Druids, the first expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which brings with it a new location, a new society to hunt and take down, new characters to meet, and a whole new outpost system to dive into along with all the gameplay you already enjoyed in Valhalla. Those new elements won't completely rewrite the game or its mechanics, but they will provide compelling reasons to jump back into the systems you already loved and inject the battles to come with enough freshness to keep you engaged, and any fan of Valhalla is not going to want to miss out.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Assassin's Creed TV Show Hires Die Hard Writer to Bring the Action

Netflix's live action Assassin's Creed series has now tapped Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart to pen the project. Further details regarding the adaptation are paper thin right now, with no casting or directing news having been made at time of writing, but the news that the scribe behind one of the best action flicks ever made has been added to the project is sure to be more than enough to get fans excited.
Video GamesGamespot

Assassin's Creed Veteran Joins EA Motive As Game Director On Unannounced Title

EA Motive, the studio that is reportedly making a reboot of a classic EA franchise, has hired veteran Ubisoft developer Eric Baptizat to become the game director for a new project. According to Axios, Baptizat is joining EA after 16 years with Ubisoft; most recently, he was the game director on the massively successful Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update addresses crashes and UI issues

Ubisoft has released an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update addressing several issues players have been experiencing. The publisher said the game’s latest hotfix targets “some lingering crashing issues” and restores the missing Feast UI elements following title update 1.2.2’s release for PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles on June 15. Since the...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 50 percent off for all consoles at Amazon

Assassin’s Creed fans and interested onlookers now have a reason to look into the series’ newest game again. If you haven’t checked out Assassins’ Creed Valhalla just yet, the latest installment in Ubisoft Montreal’s action-RPG series is now priced at $29.99 for all consoles on Amazon. In other words, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for half its original price.
Video Gameshot96.com

Facebook partners with ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker in cloud-gaming push

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc has teamed up with French videogame maker Ubisoft Entertainment SA to bolster its cloud-gaming platform with popular titles such as “Assassin’s Creed”, the social media giant said on Thursday. Facebook Gaming currently has more than 25 games including “Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch” by Atari, and “Lego...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Hotfix Cleans Up After Patch 1.2.2

Ubisoft continues to fix bugs in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla caused by patch 1.2.2. The latest hotfix is supposed to fix, among other things, frequent game freezes. Ubisoft released a new patch for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. It's a hotfix to repair bugs introduced by June's patch 1.2.2, including missing interface elements.