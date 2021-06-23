How Assassin’s Creed is bolstering tourism in Ireland, Italy, and beyond

Eivor heads to Ireland in the Wrath of the Druids, the first expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which brings with it a new location, a new society to hunt and take down, new characters to meet, and a whole new outpost system to dive into along with all the gameplay you already enjoyed in Valhalla. Those new elements won't completely rewrite the game or its mechanics, but they will provide compelling reasons to jump back into the systems you already loved and inject the battles to come with enough freshness to keep you engaged, and any fan of Valhalla is not going to want to miss out.