Microsoft joins space industry information clearinghouse to boost cybersecurity

By Alan Boyle
geekwire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is joining the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center as a founding member, with a mission to strengthen cybersecurity for critical space assets. “As the first hyperscale cloud service provider to join this member organization, we will share our unique global threat insights to protect critical infrastructure and strengthen cybersecurity expertise in the space community,” Tom Keane, corporate vice president for Azure Global, said today in a blog posting.

