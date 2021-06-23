Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Arcade1Up’s new digital board game table will be available for preorder in July

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast October, Arcade1Up, known for its officially licensed arcade cabinets, launched a wildly successful Kickstarter for the Infinity Game Table, which lets you play digital versions of many tabletop games like checkers, chess, Monopoly, and Scrabble on a big touchscreen. If you missed the Kickstarter, though, you’ll soon be able to buy the Infinity Game Table for yourself: it will be available to preorder exclusively from Best Buy starting July 17th.

www.theverge.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Preorder#Scrabble#Digital Board#The Infinity Game Table#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chess
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Danganronpa Decadence preorders now available on Amazon

Preorders for the recently announced Danganronpa Decadence are now available on Amazon, including both the collector’s edition and standard version of the game. The Danganronpa Decadence Collector’s Edition retails for $99.99 and includes all four games on one cartridge, a 10th anniversary 18×24″ cloth poster featuring Shuichi, Nagito, and Kyoko as drawn by character designer Rui Komatsuzaki, a 10-track remixed soundtrack from music producer Masafumi Takada, a set of three lenticular prints featuring the cover art and characters from the series, and a pop-lid metal display box. However, if you’re not interested in spending the extra money, the standard edition retails for the usual $59.99 and comes with all four games on one cartridge.
Video GamesPCGamesN

New WoW board game launches on Kickstarter

You may be getting another way to play World of Warcraft in tabletop form. Blizzard has teamed up with tabletop game maker Game Vaults to launch a World of Warcraft edition on Kickstarter. The way it plays is simple. Player one is referred to as The Vaulter and commands four...
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Save up to 90% with these new Xbox digital game deals

This week’s Xbox digital game promotions include a Ubisoft publisher sale and a new Deals with Gold lineup. Fans of open-world adventuring are well served by the latest batch of Xbox game discounts. A host of games from Ubisoft are on sale, including multiple titles from the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs franchises.
HobbiesDigital Trends

Infinity Game Table review: Digital board game rolls dice with mixed success

I am a millennial heretic (or a heretical millennial, if you will). I do not own an e-reader of any type, so my room is filled with towers of books and comics. When I want to listen to some chill tunes on a long road trip, I will reach for a CD before I even search for the aux cable I have lost in the middle compartment in my car. I wear a watch and still buy DVDs! And when I want to play a board game, I want to play a physical board game. I like to gather all the dice in my hands and place the tiles of the game right in front of me.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New Games on Game Pass for June and July 2021

Today, Microsoft revealed its roster of games that would be coming to Game Pass in the coming weeks. Game Pass is a subscription service that allows those on Xbox and PC to pay a small monthly fee for access to a massive catalog of games to download on their systems. It is one of the best values in gaming right now and the new upcoming additions will only make the package all the better. You can check out what was added last month here.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Prime Gaming for July brings six new games

As another month rolls around, we’re treated to another month of gaming delights from Prime Gaming, which brings us six new games this month. It’s not just a lineup of games that’s on offer as usual, as there’s also a bounty of exclusive content available for some of the worlds biggest games. As always your Prime Gaming subscription won’t just give you gaming goodies, as you also get a free Twitch Prime subscription through the service each month.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: The Infinity Game Table from Arcade1Up is Cool, but Needs Time to Flourish

Arcade1Up is known for their retro arcade cabinets bringing arcade memories and fun to homes. Next month, they’ll be releasing the Infinity Game Table for lovers of board games. The table will be available exclusively at Best Buy starting July 17 and comes with a library of 40+ games that is constantly growing. The company has been extremely kind and sent me one of these tables to play around with. There are two models, a 24” and a 32”, and it’s been an interesting experience.
HobbiesPosted by
Popular Science

The best gaming table for every kind of board game

With all the hubbub around video games—mobile, free-to-play, high-end console games, and more—an under-the-radar movement has elevated old-school board games back into the mainstream. More and more of us are playing card games and board games with our friends and family, remembering the fun of tactile strategy and competition. But...
Hobbiesdroidgamers.com

Loads of Digital Board Games are On Sale for Android

Basically, what the headline says. There are loads of awesome digital board game adaptations on sale on the Play Store right now. So if you fancy picking up some awesome board and card games for pretty cheap, there probably hasn’t been a better time in the history of digital board game adaptations. Probably.
HobbiesGamingOnLinux

The popular board game Brass: Birmingham gets the digital treatment

Brass: Birmingham, a popular board game that had a big and successful crowdfunding campaign which was the sequel to Martin Wallace's original game Brass has now been made into a digital game. The adaption comes from developer Cublo and publisher Phalanx, the same teams behind the original digital version of Brass from 2017.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition board game revealed

Hasbro is teaming up with Nintendo on a unique twist on a classic board game. The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition will release this summer, it’s been announced. Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi are primarily featured. Players will be “journeying through the Mushroom Kingdom” as they “move around the looping paths of the gameboard as they collect coins, power up with items and companions, and play fun minigames along the way such as Rock Paper Scissors, Thumb Wars, and Spin-Offs.” It all culminates with a battle against Bowser.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Nintendo shares Game Builder Garage developer interview

Nintendo shared a new developer interview today for Game Builder Garage. Naoki Masuda, the director and programmer, along with Kosuke Teshima, the subdirector participated in the discussion. Both developers offered insight into the game programming software. There are some interesting tidbits shared, such as how the nodes were treated like...
Video GamesGamespot

Amazon Prime's 7 Free Games For July 2021 Are Live

Prime Gaming's July 2021 lineup is live now. This month's free games include: Batman: The Enemy Within, Rad, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Curse, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dogs. In addition to the July 2021 games, you can also claim The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, the first of three classic LucasArts games Prime Gaming is giving away this summer. In-game loot for popular games like Grand Theft Auto Online, Warframe, and Sea of Thieves is available as well.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Prime Gaming offers three classic LucasArts adventure games this summer

One of the benefits to being an Amazon Prime subscriber is that it offers free games under its Prime Gaming umbrella. Prime Gaming subscribers can pick up three classic LucasArts adventure games throughout summer, including The Secret of Monkey Island and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. The first...