Arcade1Up’s new digital board game table will be available for preorder in July

I am a millennial heretic (or a heretical millennial, if you will). I do not own an e-reader of any type, so my room is filled with towers of books and comics. When I want to listen to some chill tunes on a long road trip, I will reach for a CD before I even search for the aux cable I have lost in the middle compartment in my car. I wear a watch and still buy DVDs! And when I want to play a board game, I want to play a physical board game. I like to gather all the dice in my hands and place the tiles of the game right in front of me.