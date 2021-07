Daz 3D, a leader in 3D digital art, and the Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF), a digital strategy and innovation institute that is a driving force in digital diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry, released the first drop in their much anticipated partnership, a non-binary and photorealistic digital double, Catty 8.1. This release was developed with queer team members to represent queer voices and builds the foundation for these companies’ longer term partnership and the goal of IoDF’s work with Daz, to shift characterization into representation. Catty 8.1 was released for Pride on June 28, to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, and can be found in the Daz 3D marketplace.