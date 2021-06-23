Cancel
The Best Summer Blazers for Men

Cover picture for the articleWhen the dress code is business casual but the forecast warns of oppressive heat, the right choice is a blazer made of summer-weight fabric. The material should be lightweight and breathable, with the top candidates being linen, cotton, silk and lightweight wool. The blazer should also be unlined — a style that cuts unnecessary weight and softens the silhouette for a more causal aesthetic. Summer-weight blazers work well with everything from chinos and a tie to jeans and a t-shirt. (But wait. Are ties actually toast?) With proper preparation for the upcoming heat, you can stay cool without sacrificing style.

