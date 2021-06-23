The Best Summer Blazers for Men

Accessory. Although it’s a word that simply means “a thing which can be added to something else in order to make it more useful, versatile, or attractive,” over time, the term’s become increasingly effeminate in its connotations. In fact, it’s gotten to the point that, these days, many men are hesitant to keep anything of the sort on their person for the fear that it could be considered unnecessary, even superfluous. But let’s set the record straight. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and it’s not for nothing that people say the devil is in the details. In other words, without the right accessories, chances are good that your outfit will be sorely lacking.