Selena Gomez Says She 'Never Really Felt Equal' In Past Relationships

Even in Hollywood, sometimes our bad behavior just can’t be forgiven. Legendary rapper Tyler The Creator tries to apologize to Selena Gomez for his past tweets about the singer. Though, the rap icon doesn’t send an apology to the singer in a traditional sense. Rather, he tries to make amends with Gomez via a new single off his latest album “Call Me If You Get Lost.” Though, fans aren’t exactly convinced Tyler The Creator offered a proper apology to Selena Gomez. The singer herself isn’t even in an hurry to make amends either.