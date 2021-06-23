NFL star on Hopkins: 'The guy is unbelievable'

A longtime NFL star is excited to team up with fellow star wideout and former Clemson standout Deandre Hopkins.

After spending the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green will pair up with Hopkins in the Arizona Cardinals’ receiving corps after signing a one-year deal with the organization this offseason.

Green is pumped to play with Hopkins and showed his admiration for him in a recent interview on “On The Fly” with Lisa Matthews .

“I never played with a guy like D-Hop. The guy is unbelievable, man,” Green said, via Cards Wire . “He embraced me. We don’t have egos. He’s telling me, like, ‘If you want to run a route and I’m at that position just let me know.’ So, you have a guy like that, two guys like that in a room it’s going to be unbelievable. And we feed off each other.”

