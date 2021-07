Receiving an inheritance, whether it’s expected or unexpected, can help to improve your financial outlook. But through poor oversight or lack of planning, an inheritance could be temporarily displaced. It’s possible that you may have unclaimed money from deceased relatives waiting for you that you don’t even know about. But how do you find it? And what happens to it if you don’t? If you suspect that you may have unclaimed money left behind by relatives, it’s important to know what steps to take to track it down. A financial advisor can provide valuable guidance on how best to invest money from deceased relatives.