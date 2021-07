The World Junior Summer Showcase, an opportunity for players from around the world to show what they can do against similarly-aged international competition before World Junior Championship rosters are selected is scheduled for July 24-31 in Plymouth, Michigan. The event will not include Canada this year, but will still include teams from the U.S., Finland, and Sweden. The European teams already announced their camp rosters earlier this month, but today USA Hockey joined them by officially inviting 44 players.