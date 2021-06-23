Cancel
Food & Drinks

Karen Advises Entitled Bakery Customer To Throw Cupcake In Employee's Face

By abbyadler
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Karen is back at it with her top-notch weekly advice for people who are looking to significantly enhance their lives. Managers across the country fear her wrath. She gets exactly what she wants when she wants it, and you can too through her amazing advice. This week, she advises a mom who stressed out about a yogurt shortage at her local grocery store, a woman who wants to try all the cupcakes at the bakery without having to pay for them, and finally, a woman who is deeply upset about her fridge delivery not going as planned. Scroll down for more, and remember to take notes.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

