Restaurants

How Chef Deborah VanTrece Honors the History of Soul Food at Her Atlanta Restaurant

By Terri Ciccone
Eater
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The biggest misconception about soul food is that it is unhealthy, not good for you, and that it’s garbage, that it’s trash. It’s just not true,” says chef Deborah VanTrece, as she de-stems and washes an enormous pile of collard greens. These greens are destined for a tortellini dish with a soul food spin. It’s this combination of the traditions and ingredients used by Black chefs in the South and the global cuisine that VanTrece and her Atlanta restaurant Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours are known for.

