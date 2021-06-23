Cancel
Politics

One collection agency license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60639 during 2021

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one collection agency license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60639 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...

