Bellator MMA crowned its interim heavyweight champion at Bellator 261. The main event saw 36-year-old veteran Timothy Johnson go up against Russian prospect Valentin Moldavsky. Johnson (15-7) looked to brawl with the 29-year-old and found some success on the feet while doing so. However, Moldavsky (11-1) was more technical at a distance and was generally landing the better punches. In Round 3, the Russian started to take Johnson down and found success in the grappling exchanges. As the fight continued, Moldavsky was the fresher fighter despite Johnson always moving forward. After five rounds, the judges awarded Moldavsky the unanimous decision and the interim title with scores of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 in his favor.