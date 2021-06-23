Red Sox Foundation gives $50,000 to local nonprofits
The Boston Red Sox Foundation recently presented two local nonprofits with $25,000 each. “Due to COVID, we were not able to host annual fundraisers for the Lee Health Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County this past year,” said Jay Fandel, senior manager, Florida Ballpark Operations Boston Red Sox. “We have partnered with both of these nonprofits for years and after such a tough year, our foundation wanted to continue our support through these donations.”fortmyers.floridaweekly.com