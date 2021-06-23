Mansplaining Experiences That Are Equal Parts Cringy And Entertaining
Mansplaining has fully gone from being one of the most painful experiences a person can endure, to one of the most entertaining things to call out. There is nothing more satisfying than staring at someone blankly as they explain something to you about something they have no idea about, and then plainly saying, "Are you done mansplaining now?" Yes, it's incredibly embarrassing for them and they might get defensive, but if those sensations prevent them from engaging in more corrective dysfunction, it'll all be worth it.cheezburger.com