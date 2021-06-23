Cancel
Economy

Cole Engineering awarded $179M OTA by U.S. Army

By Light Professional IT Services
Bowling Green Daily News
 10 days ago

Team CESI Chosen as Software Enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment. ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded a $179M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to serve as the core software enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Training Simulation Software / Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT). The TSS/TMT is the “core” simulation software and hardware that provides a common synthetic environment, the exercise design and control tool, and data manager for STE collective training.

www.bgdailynews.com
