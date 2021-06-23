Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme GeForce RTX 3080 laptop

Colorful has this week introduced its new limited edition graphics card in the form of the GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN which will be manufactured in just 1000 units and comes equipped with the companies most advance premium features to provide the best cooling performance possible. The cooling system on the GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features a “perfect balance of air cooling and liquid cooling” says Colorful, allowing you to overclock the graphics card with “superb stability” and is shipped with thes Colorful One-Key OC software providing an easy way to boost clocks to 1860 MHz at the flick of a switch.