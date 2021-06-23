Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme GeForce RTX 3080 laptop

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lenovo has this week introduced its new ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop unveiling the 16 inch display which is powered by up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processors and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics cards supported by up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and dual SSD drives together with options to add 5G Wireless WAN connectivity that something you need. Prices will start from $2,149 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extremelaptop will be available to purchase sometime during August 2021.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
Community Policy
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Lenovo Thinkpad#Geforce#Thinkpad#Amd Ryzen Mobile#Dolby Vision#Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3050ti#Intel Wi Fi 6e#Fhd Infrared#Unified Communications#Trackpoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
RTX
News Break
Windows 10
Related
ComputersTrustedReviews

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Review

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a good laptop, but it feels generic compared to its rivals with a processor upgrade its only real upgrade over the Surface Laptop 3. It looks outdated with its chunky bezel and lacks a fingerprint reader. Despite these shortcomings it still offers reasonable value at this price.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Colorful Launches Limited Edition GeForce RTX 3090

Colorful has officially introduced its top-of-the-range iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan graphics card, which it teased last week. The graphics card features a striking look and a high-performance hybrid cooling system. While out-of-box the card features rather moderate clocks, its sophisticated voltage regulator module (VRM) and cooler almost guarantee high overclocking potential with excellent stability. Only 1,000 of such boards will be made, each will be priced at nearly $5,000.
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Windows 11 minimum requirements confirmed by Microsoft

Microsoft launched Windows 11 last month but since releasing first details of the new operating system, Microsoft has now refined the minimum Windows 11 requirements such as TPM needed to run the new operating system. At launch Microsoft made available a small Windows application which you could run on your Windows 10 system to see if you were eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade. Microsoft has now removed this application after a number of issues were discovered with the detection mechanism.
Video Gamestechworm.net

Colorful Releases iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN For $4,999

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leader in the motherboard manufacturing industry, on Friday unveiled the limited edition of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card – the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN on its Bilibili Channel. Colorful calls the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN a “Masterpiece” that features an “artistic...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 restocks could get better soon — here’s why

The entire Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series remains extremely hard to get hold of, but the cheapest graphics card in the range could potentially become easier to find in stock. Chinese tech site IT Home reports that Nvidia is quietly planning to feed GeForce RTX 3060 restocks by ramping up production in July. This supply boost will initially be focused on the internet café market, but will allegedly trickle down to general retail as well.
Electronicsxda-developers

Lenovo’s best ThinkPad is over 50% off today

Topping out list of best ThinkPads is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. The only thing is that it’s pretty expensive. According to Lenovo.com, it will run you $3,369 for a model with a Core i5, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Today, you can get that model for $1,529.74.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Colorful GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card $4,999

Colorful has this week introduced its new limited edition graphics card in the form of the GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN which will be manufactured in just 1000 units and comes equipped with the companies most advance premium features to provide the best cooling performance possible. The cooling system on the GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN features a “perfect balance of air cooling and liquid cooling” says Colorful, allowing you to overclock the graphics card with “superb stability” and is shipped with thes Colorful One-Key OC software providing an easy way to boost clocks to 1860 MHz at the flick of a switch.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

This 300Hz, RTX 3060 Asus laptop is a steal at £1300

If you've been struggling to upgrade your PC recently due to the hardware shortage and are thinking about jumping ship to a laptop, then this Asus ROG Strix G513QM is currently £300 off for Amazon Prime Day, taking this normally £1600 laptop down to a much more agreeable £1300. Not bad for a 300Hz display and an RTX 3060 graphics chip, eh?
Video GamesHot Hardware

Rumored GeForce RTX 3060 Production Boost And China Crypto Crackdown Bode Well For Gamers

Over the past few weeks, there have been various reports that the GPU crunch is starting to subside across Europe, with a resultant decrease in currently astronomical street prices. Although we haven't seen significant price erosion here in the United States, a new report suggests that NVIDIA is poised to ramp production for at least one of its current generation GPUs: the GeForce RTX 3060.
ElectronicsPosted by
geekspin

Lenovo launches a wireless charging kit for laptops

Lenovo is releasing a handful of new devices for remote workers including the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit. With the Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit, users can enjoy Power-by-Contact technology. The first of its kind, PBc technology allows wireless charging of a variety of 13-inch to 14-inch non-touch notebooks.
Computersxda-developers

Best ThinkPad to buy in 2021: ThinkPad X1 Carbon,ThinkPad X1 Nano and more

The ThinkPad line of notebooks has been a recommended choice of business and enterprise professionals for decades. The brand came into existence in 1990 at the IBM Yamato Facility in Japan. It’s also the same place where it got its original box-shaped design inspired by the Japanese bento lunch box. Lenovo took over the ThinkPad brand in 2005 when it acquired IBM’s personal computing business. With a robust build quality and class-leading keyboard, they come with a stealthy black finish allowing them to fit into almost any type of environment. ThinkPad notebooks are also distinguished by their red joystick pointer called TrackPoint, giving users an additional way to interact with the laptop.
Technologyonmsft.com

Lenovo launches the first foldable PC in India, the ThinkPad X1 Fold

Lenovo has announced the launch of the ThinkPad X1 Fold in India. Covered in an attractive leather folio, the ThinkPad X1 weighs just 999 grams and provides a split-screen experience via its folding OLED screen. The ThinkPad X1 Fold boasts of a durable multilink torque hinge design and is tested...