Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme GeForce RTX 3080 laptop
Lenovo has this week introduced its new ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop unveiling the 16 inch display which is powered by up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processors and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics cards supported by up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory and dual SSD drives together with options to add 5G Wireless WAN connectivity that something you need. Prices will start from $2,149 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extremelaptop will be available to purchase sometime during August 2021.www.geeky-gadgets.com