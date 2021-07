Dr Rugo educates on early stage treatment options and molecular testing guidelines for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Hope Rugo, MD: Our goal in looking at all new treatments for triple-negative disease is to improve survival and outcome for patients with metastatic breast cancer but also to move these therapies into the early stage setting as quickly as possible to try to prevent metastatic disease. This is the goal of many of the clinical trials that are going on. We’ve already seen a press release suggesting that adding the immunotherapeutic agent pembrolizumab to neoadjuvant chemotherapy might improve event-free survival from the KEYNOTE-522 trial. We also see that the addition of atezolizumab to nab-paclitaxel, anthracycline-based neoadjuvant regimen improves pathologic complete response. We are making progress in the early stage setting despite this unfortunate situation for this patient.