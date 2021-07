Are all pineapples edible? Technically, I suppose so, but in reality, there is a whole line of pineapples grown just for their looks — ornamental pineapples. Like all pineapples, they are a type of bromeliad like Spanish moss, and originated in tropical America and the Caribbean. Over the centuries, explorers have moved the pineapple to all tropical parts of the world. The rest is history as the edible pineapple is a standard fruit appreciated worldwide. It’s prettier relative, the ornamental pineapple, is a true landscape jewel often underutilized, but always appreciated.