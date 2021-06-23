Netflix’s new dating show Sexy Beasts demands contestants’ animal instincts
Netflix, on top of being a home for auteur filmmakers’ passion projects, giant blockbuster anime adaptations, and interactive game-like storytelling, is also a premiere player in the reality TV genre. And in true MTV-of-the-mid-2000s fashion, the streamers’ latest trend is all about dating competitions like Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. Their latest high-concept show promises to somehow out high-concept them all.www.polygon.com